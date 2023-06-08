 Skip to content

Kingdom Karnage update for 8 June 2023

New Adventure Mode

New Game Mode: Adventure Mode
Choose 10 characters from a selection of 30
Explore the map to find & loot chests

https://kepithorstudios.gitbook.io/kingdom-karnage/patch-notes/

