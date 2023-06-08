 Skip to content

ENEMIES: GONE SUBURBAN update for 8 June 2023

June Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content including:
Map changes
Animation polish
New skins
New passive system
New throwable: Gift Grenade
New missions

AND KEYBINDS!!

