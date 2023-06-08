Update 1: Patchnote

Greetings, everyone,

We would like to warmly thank you all for your invaluable feedback, reports, and reviews. The entire Decarnation team is fully committed to addressing the issues and feedback that have been raised across various platforms, especially in the Steam community hub.

We're, releasing today the first post-launch update for Decarnation (another one is already in the making). Here's the patchnote for PC:

Achievements:

Fixed achievements that didn't unlock properly (it's retroactive: if you completed their conditions already, update the game, launch a scene and you should see achievements unlocking)

Quality Improvements

Improved main menu's visuals

Improved staging on some scenes of act 6

Improved some camera movements

Added missing lights and shades on some environments

Balancing

Reduced the difficulty of the "heartbeat" minigame.

Removed a step in the "direction & orientation" minigame (in nightmarish Paris), and a mistake doesn't reset the whole sequence anymore.

Bugs/Freezes/Issues

Fixed spelling issues in different languages

Fixed collisions, depths, and out of bounds issues

Fixed issues with text lines appearing in the wrong place

Fixed issues where in specific conditions Gloria could freeze and would require to restart the scene

Fixed issues with sounds not playing correctly or not stopping when pausing the game

Fixed issues where the sound of characters talking could carry on from scene to scene and not go away until another dialogue started

Fixed an issue where the instruction UI could duplicate after switching from keyboard to controller and from controller to keyboard

Fixed some audio/visuals lag issues with the dance minigame (more to come in the next patch!)

Thank you all again for your feedback and your enthusiast support !

Note to our dear Switch players, we will release Patch 1 & 2 together once both are ready. We're sorry for the inconvinience. Thanks!