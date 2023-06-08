Update 1: Patchnote

Greetings, everyone,
We would like to warmly thank you all for your invaluable feedback, reports, and reviews. The entire Decarnation team is fully committed to addressing the issues and feedback that have been raised across various platforms, especially in the Steam community hub.
We're, releasing today the first post-launch update for Decarnation (another one is already in the making). Here's the patchnote for PC:
Achievements:
- Fixed achievements that didn't unlock properly (it's retroactive: if you completed their conditions already, update the game, launch a scene and you should see achievements unlocking)
Quality Improvements
- Improved main menu's visuals
- Improved staging on some scenes of act 6
- Improved some camera movements
- Added missing lights and shades on some environments
Balancing
- Reduced the difficulty of the "heartbeat" minigame.
- Removed a step in the "direction & orientation" minigame (in nightmarish Paris), and a mistake doesn't reset the whole sequence anymore.
Bugs/Freezes/Issues
- Fixed spelling issues in different languages
- Fixed collisions, depths, and out of bounds issues
- Fixed issues with text lines appearing in the wrong place
- Fixed issues where in specific conditions Gloria could freeze and would require to restart the scene
- Fixed issues with sounds not playing correctly or not stopping when pausing the game
- Fixed issues where the sound of characters talking could carry on from scene to scene and not go away until another dialogue started
- Fixed an issue where the instruction UI could duplicate after switching from keyboard to controller and from controller to keyboard
- Fixed some audio/visuals lag issues with the dance minigame (more to come in the next patch!)
Thank you all again for your feedback and your enthusiast support !
Note to our dear Switch players, we will release Patch 1 & 2 together once both are ready. We're sorry for the inconvinience. Thanks!
