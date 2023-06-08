- Large removals in the driveways, mainly in the main driveway.
- Fixed problem in the animation of the hood of the MB 1313.
- Corrected small visual defect in the 3D model of the caçamba of MB 1313.
- Add posto de combustível en mapa (Obso... this post only supplies the MB 1313 because the Chevette still does not have a prompt fuel entry, there will be no punishment if you do not pay the post, take advantage of the time).
Hard Life Game update for 8 June 2023
Update 08.06.23
