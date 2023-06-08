 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 8 June 2023

Update 08.06.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11423461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Large removals in the driveways, mainly in the main driveway.
  • Fixed problem in the animation of the hood of the MB 1313.
  • Corrected small visual defect in the 3D model of the caçamba of MB 1313.
  • Add posto de combustível en mapa (Obso... this post only supplies the MB 1313 because the Chevette still does not have a prompt fuel entry, there will be no punishment if you do not pay the post, take advantage of the time).

