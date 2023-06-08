0.1.7 Update

New addition

Live mini-map, click to open the mini-map screen.

Settings: change key function.

Assistance items added: Botanical garden, mining machine and changed to resource facility, simple fence.

Balance changes

Blood bars: trees etc. also show blood bars.

Penetration: split out bullets, no longer have penetration.

Treasure: Eternal Crystals: Bonus Attribute Requirement -4 ----》 -3.

Trees: Trees, etc. have substantially reduced life until difficulty 7.

Difficulty: monster damage reduced on the next three difficulties.

Ability tree: initial gold 2000 ----》 1000.

Gold: night elite treasure chest monsters and demon lords also drop large amounts of gold.

Gold: Later gold is reduced a bit.

Fire Butterfly: Initial damage +2.

Hellfire: +8 initial damage.

Invention workshop, requires 10 ores to get parts, mining machine generates 10 ores at a time.

Optimisation

Game can now run in the background.

Monster pathfinding through gaps, bosses through fences bug.

Double lizard display times, protection for 3 seconds after daytime trigger.

Handle: Handle support in part of the main interface.

Handle: achievement treasure unlocked, sometimes can't fire automatically BUG.

Handle: Real-time monitoring whether to use it or not, no longer through the settings.