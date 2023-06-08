0.1.7 Update

New addition
Live mini-map, click to open the mini-map screen.
Settings: change key function.
Assistance items added: Botanical garden, mining machine and changed to resource facility, simple fence.
Balance changes
Blood bars: trees etc. also show blood bars.
Penetration: split out bullets, no longer have penetration.
Treasure: Eternal Crystals: Bonus Attribute Requirement -4 ----》 -3.
Trees: Trees, etc. have substantially reduced life until difficulty 7.
Difficulty: monster damage reduced on the next three difficulties.
Ability tree: initial gold 2000 ----》 1000.
Gold: night elite treasure chest monsters and demon lords also drop large amounts of gold.
Gold: Later gold is reduced a bit.
Fire Butterfly: Initial damage +2.
Hellfire: +8 initial damage.
Invention workshop, requires 10 ores to get parts, mining machine generates 10 ores at a time.
Optimisation
Game can now run in the background.
Monster pathfinding through gaps, bosses through fences bug.
Double lizard display times, protection for 3 seconds after daytime trigger.
Handle: Handle support in part of the main interface.
Handle: achievement treasure unlocked, sometimes can't fire automatically BUG.
Handle: Real-time monitoring whether to use it or not, no longer through the settings.
