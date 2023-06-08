Update V0.5.15

Friends, hello!
Released another update to the game:
-
- Reworked loot spawning system. Clothing has been replaced by a more useful loot.
- Made a system to restore the car. If your car is stuck or upside down, hold down the key R to the end of the timer, and the car will return to operating position
- Improved key points "Station", "Plant" and "City". Now they are also involved in the production of goods. So on the map there are two closed logistic chains, transportation of goods between which gives you a significant profit.
- Refined some elements of the GUI.
- Fixed bugs in locations.
- Finalized the design of the game.
- Fixed several minor and major bugs from the Discord community.
- Enjoy the game
Respectfully, Street's Game
Changed files in this update