Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 8 June 2023

Update V0.5.15

Build 11423422 · Last edited by Wendy

Friends, hello!

Released another update to the game:

    • Reworked loot spawning system. Clothing has been replaced by a more useful loot.
  • Made a system to restore the car. If your car is stuck or upside down, hold down the key R to the end of the timer, and the car will return to operating position
  • Improved key points "Station", "Plant" and "City". Now they are also involved in the production of goods. So on the map there are two closed logistic chains, transportation of goods between which gives you a significant profit.
  • Refined some elements of the GUI.
  • Fixed bugs in locations.
  • Finalized the design of the game.
  • Fixed several minor and major bugs from the Discord community.
  • Enjoy the game


Respectfully, Street's Game

Anarchy: Wolf's law Depot 1133061
