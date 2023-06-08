Dawn of the Worm Eaters Update

In this update I have prepared a few new things:

Firstly, there are new AI versions of Nectocaris, Petalilium and Nectocotis. You can find them on the Great Map and the Small Map.

I also tweaked roam distances for free-swimming animals to make them travel farther in one movement for a more realistic and busy ecosystem.

Time for the namesake of the update... I have added a new key binding to perform special interactions.

The first to arrive in-game is the ability to uproot and consume Ottoia and Selkirkia!

Currently only Peytoia, Opabinia and Utaurora can do this. The action is done by pressing the F key and functions the same as eating with the E key.

I also tweaked the water shading for a more natural underwater gloom.

until next time, and God bless.