 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cambrian Dawn update for 8 June 2023

Dawn of the Worm Eaters Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11423322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I have prepared a few new things:
Firstly, there are new AI versions of Nectocaris, Petalilium and Nectocotis. You can find them on the Great Map and the Small Map.

I also tweaked roam distances for free-swimming animals to make them travel farther in one movement for a more realistic and busy ecosystem.

Time for the namesake of the update... I have added a new key binding to perform special interactions.
The first to arrive in-game is the ability to uproot and consume Ottoia and Selkirkia!

Currently only Peytoia, Opabinia and Utaurora can do this. The action is done by pressing the F key and functions the same as eating with the E key.

I also tweaked the water shading for a more natural underwater gloom.

until next time, and God bless.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211501 Depot 2211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link