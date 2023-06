Share · View all patches · Build 11423266 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 17:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hidey ho! The Houdini 19.5 Production Build has been updated to 19.5.640.

Here's a link to the journal for all the changes that went in since the last production build:

https://www.sidefx.com/changelog/?journal=19.5&categories=&body=&version=19.5&build_0=605&build_1=640&show_versions=on&show_compatibility=on&items_per_page=