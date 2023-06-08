Patch notes 8 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11423176 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 12:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Today we added the following:

Improved the ability describer, so it now shows the details of conditional effects (such as, if target has status oil, then apply status immolate). It also shrinks the icons and text if an ability removes lots of status effects. It also shows whether abilities change a character's threat score. It also works with the localization system now, which will be helpful when we start localizing.

Fixed several abilities and status effects.

Tweaked how the treasure score of a dungeon works. Before, the treasure score only affected how many pieces of equipment get spawned when you defeat the boss. Now, the treasure score has a role in getting a better loot table, and increasing the odds of getting rare and epic equipment.

Adjusted enemy level scaling. High-level enemies were getting too weak for high-level players. Enemies now grow in power faster, hopefully providing a challenge into level 20 and beyond.

We would love to hear your feedback on these changes. Please let us know if we need to make more adjustments.

Thank you for your interest in Septaroad Voyager!