Astride Patch 2023.06.08

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added features

Added aspect ratio to the resolution dropdown.

Added camera follow option to make the camera follow the player after 5 seconds of camera inactivity.

Added scroll speed option.

Added placeholder visual collision with the terrain. This allows for “Skyrim" horses due to no slope limit, but this is only temporary. Have fun!

Added controller scheme and striding guide to the escape menu.

Added controller scheme popup when you join or start a server.

Added "Error Horse" when the game can't save or load. Players have reported this, but this allows us to investigate further.

Fixes and adjustments

Fixed server list only showing one server.

Fixed resolution not saving properly.

Fixed striding only striding at every other stride.

Fixed the camera getting stuck when reconnecting.

Fixed bright lights inside the riding arena that would make the horses glow.

Fixed camera max scroll range getting stuck when visiting the horse creator.

Changed jump radius from 1.5 to 1.0. Please give feedback on this. We can possibly go down to 0.5 again if done properly.

Changed resolution to only apply when you click apply.

Tweaked LOD and shadow range until our tech artist can do a proper pass.

Changed default mouse sensitivity from 50 to 5

Removed "Server Info" text as this feature is not implemented yet.

Removed striding helpers above the jumps as that feature is not ready to be implemented.

Removed focus (ALT) button that was meant to auto-adjust the striding, but was broken.

Removed a part of the arena fence to allow for temporary out-of-bounds movement. A proper forest map is in the works.

Known issues