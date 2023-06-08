Astride Patch 2023.06.08

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.
You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.
Added features
- Added aspect ratio to the resolution dropdown.
- Added camera follow option to make the camera follow the player after 5 seconds of camera inactivity.
- Added scroll speed option.
- Added placeholder visual collision with the terrain. This allows for “Skyrim" horses due to no slope limit, but this is only temporary. Have fun!
- Added controller scheme and striding guide to the escape menu.
- Added controller scheme popup when you join or start a server.
- Added "Error Horse" when the game can't save or load. Players have reported this, but this allows us to investigate further.
Fixes and adjustments
- Fixed server list only showing one server.
- Fixed resolution not saving properly.
- Fixed striding only striding at every other stride.
- Fixed the camera getting stuck when reconnecting.
- Fixed bright lights inside the riding arena that would make the horses glow.
- Fixed camera max scroll range getting stuck when visiting the horse creator.
- Changed jump radius from 1.5 to 1.0. Please give feedback on this. We can possibly go down to 0.5 again if done properly.
- Changed resolution to only apply when you click apply.
- Tweaked LOD and shadow range until our tech artist can do a proper pass.
- Changed default mouse sensitivity from 50 to 5
- Removed "Server Info" text as this feature is not implemented yet.
- Removed striding helpers above the jumps as that feature is not ready to be implemented.
- Removed focus (ALT) button that was meant to auto-adjust the striding, but was broken.
- Removed a part of the arena fence to allow for temporary out-of-bounds movement. A proper forest map is in the works.
Known issues
- When the horse is running "in place" into a jump the game thinks it's striding and will make the horse jump.
- Synchronization issue between the player jump indicator and the server jump indicator making it look like the jump indicator is in another place than what it is on the server. Trying to do a jump on a desynced jump indicator will make the horse do a jump on the client, but not on the server. However, it will then move to the correct location.
- Hosting a multiplayer server too fast after shutting down the previous one will make the request time out.
- Audio not working yet as it is not implemented. Wind + bird ambiance and horse-creator music are up next. Hoof sounds require a bit of work.
- Medium and low quality settings look strange. Our tech artist will work on this.
- Menus being tricky to navigate on some aspect ratios.
- Switching to a resolution by clicking apply might get you stuck. A 15-second confirmation dialogue will be added in the future.
- Resolution dropdown is reversed meaning the lowest resolution starts at the top.
- Occlusion culling glitching when you're riding out in the terrain. We'll do a proper iteration on this later.
- Performance issues on some mid to low-end devices. We will delegate this to our tech artist.
- Players not receiving a disconnect message when the server shuts down, press ESC and exit through the menu. If you cannot connect to single- or multiplayer after this, restart the game.
- The game saves the horse every time you make a change in the horse creator, leading to a frame spike.
- Horses can be modified beyond the constraints of the horse creator. Serverside validation will be added in the future.
