Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 8 June 2023

PATCH: Ver.3.0.24.552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH: Ver.3.0.24.552 is now live.

Patch Notes:

  • Fix challenge puzzle 73 not showing.
  • Fixed missing final page for past challenges.
  • Fixed Surreal bonus puzzle not showing.

ːUltimatePieceː

