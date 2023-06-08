PATCH: Ver.3.0.24.552 is now live.
Patch Notes:
- Fix challenge puzzle 73 not showing.
- Fixed missing final page for past challenges.
- Fixed Surreal bonus puzzle not showing.
ːUltimatePieceː
