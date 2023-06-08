Patch 0.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11422945 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 12:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Hello, mercenaries!

It's time for another small patch!

GENERAL / UX

Made slight balance changes to perks.

Slightly weakened high-level enemy NPCs.

The jammer is no longer interactable with the left mouse button (LMB). However, it can be destroyed by shooting while holding down the Shift key.

FIXES

Fixed a black screen issue that occurred in some cases when exiting a mission.

Fixed zero damage in melee combat after reloading in a mission.

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to throw certain melee items that were marked as throwable.

Fixed a visual bug on the class selection screen that showed zero progress for the character's class.

Fixed a bug where certain items in a corpse became uninteractable when transferred.

Character characteristics are now displayed correctly, taking into account the class and character progression.

The weapon spread reduction property of the CQC Specialist perk was not working.

Fixed a bug where the evasion bonus from passive perks was not being taken into account.

Fixed a bug where the evasion parameter from trigger perks was being calculated independently of the trigger's active status.

Fixed a bug where the damage resistance parameters from active trigger perks were not being considered.

Fixed a bug where weapon switching was not possible with an amputated limb.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip a weapon to an amputated limb.

Fixed a bug where the "weapon repair" property was not displayed in the tooltip of the Bladesmith's set item.

We'll be back this week with news about the new demo, so stay tuned!

Don't forget to share your experiences in the Steam community and on our Discord.