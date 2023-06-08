0.27 Release - Puppy pack reworked!

The original Puppy Pack had a few issues. It was light on player interactions, and mainly consisted of things that got stronger at the end of each turn. Cycling was the only defined archetype and the rest were less thought out. It shared pets with the Turtle pack, which makes it less interesting to buy and makes it harder to make balance changes. The solution here is to make some really drastic changes, both adding new content but also changing the old.

The Puppy Pack tried to make food builds stronger by adding more pets of that type. Not only did food teams not need more power, but they also lack interactivity with the opponent. The cycle archetype has the same design weakness, so instead of leaning deeper into solitary play, the food archetype was replaced with a perk archetype that mainly gains power during battle.

One of the strongest and less interesting strategies is to pile upgrades unto a team of early tier pets. Tier 1 is supposed to be the tutorial tier that won't dictate the outcome of the entire game. Our design goal is that every tier upgrade is supposed to be a chance to pivot. It helps weak teams make a comeback and prevent initially strong teams from winning without any additional effort. For this reason, we decided make some tier 1 abilities weaker so they become less useful late-game, and change some abilities so they encourage pivoting rather than keeping. Other pets were also changed because they lacked a strong identity of their own, or their abilities were too long, too convoluted or less interesting.

Fixed Egg vs. Egg not ending in a draw.

Fixed Start of turn pets not activating when dead.

Changed pets with abilities that target opposite pets to always find a target.

Changed pets so stacking two level 2 pets won't give shop rewards.

Changed rolls so pets and food are ordered by tiers.

Changed shop so pets and food are stocked from the edges.

Changed shop to have two extra empty spaces.

Changed shop so newly added pets and food won't override frozen ones.

Changed shop to upgrade food capacity on tier 3.

Changed abilities so Knock-out, After Attack and Hurt to also trigger if the pet fainted.

Added option to use the native cursor.

Added extra information pages to the pack viewer for pets that have related toys, food or perks.

Added new keyword "stock" which is just short for "add X to shop".

Added new keyword "permanent" for buffs that carries over from battle to shop.

Added double shop reward for level 2 and 3.

Changed stacking pets so resulting experience becomes the highest + 1. Same as attack and health.

And finally, here is a list of all changes made to existing pets.

Changed Ant.

Stats: 2/1 > 2/2.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +2 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +4 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +6 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Give one random friend +3 attack and +3 health.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Beaver.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +1 attack.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +2 attack.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Give two random friends +3 attack.

Changed Beetle.

Stats: 2/3 > 1/2.

Old level 1 ability: Eats food: Give left-most shop pet +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Eats food: Give left-most shop pet +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Eats food: Give left-most shop pet +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Start of battle: Gain Honey perk.

New level 2 ability: Start of battle: Gain Meat Bone perk.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: Gain Garlic perk.

Changed Bulldog.

Old level 1 ability: Hurt: Set attack equal to health + 1.

Old level 2 ability: Hurt: Set attack equal to health + 2.

Old level 3 ability: Hurt: Set attack equal to health + 3.

New level 1 ability: After attack: Set attack equal to health + 1.

New level 2 ability: After attack: Set attack equal to health + 2.

New level 3 ability: After attack: Set attack equal to health + 3.

Changed Butterfly.

Old level 1 ability: Transformed: Copy 33% attack and health from the strongest friend.

Old level 2 ability: Transformed: Copy 66% attack and health from the strongest friend.

Old level 3 ability: Transformed: Copy 100% attack and health from the strongest friend.

New level 1 ability: Transformed: Copy 33% attack and health from the strongest enemy.

New level 2 ability: Transformed: Copy 66% attack and health from the strongest enemy.

New level 3 ability: Transformed: Copy 100% attack and health from the strongest enemy.

Changed Chinchilla.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Summon one Loyal Chinchilla.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Summon two Loyal Chinchillas.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Summon three Loyal Chinchillas.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Summon one 2/2 level 1 Loyal Chinchilla.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Summon one 4/4 level 2 Loyal Chinchilla.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Summon one 6/6 level 3 Loyal Chinchilla.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Chipmunk.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Replace shop food with one free copy of this pet's food perk.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Replace shop food with two free copies of this pet's food perk.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Replace shop food with three free copies of this pet's food perk.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Stock one 1-gold copy of this pet's food perk.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Stock two 1-gold copies of this pet's food perk.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Stock three 1-gold copies of this pet's food perk.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Fish.

Stats: 2/2 > 2/3.

Old level 1 ability: Level-up: Give all friends +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Level-up: Give all friends +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: No ability.

New level 1 ability: Level-up: Give two friends +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Level-up: Give two friends +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: No ability.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Ladybug.

Stats: 1/3 > 1/2.

Old level 1 ability: Food bought: Gain +2 attack until end of battle.

Old level 2 ability: Food bought: Gain +4 attack until end of battle.

Old level 3 ability: Food bought: Gain +6 attack until end of battle.

New level 1 ability: Friend gained perk: Gain +2 attack until end of battle.

New level 2 ability: Friend gained perk: Gain +4 attack until end of battle.

New level 3 ability: Friend gained perk: Gain +6 attack until end of battle.

Changed Moth.

Stats: 2/1 > 1/3.

Old level 1 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +3 attack.

Old level 2 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +6 attack.

Old level 3 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +9 attack.

New level 1 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +2 attack.

New level 2 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +4 attack.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: Give front-most friend +6 attack.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Mouse.

Stats: 2/1 > 1/2.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with 1 free apple that gives +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with 2 free apples that give +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with 3 free apples that give +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Stock one free Apple.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Stock one free Better Apple.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Stock one free Best Apple.

Added to Turtle pack.

Changed Otter.

Stats: 1/2 > 1/3.

Old level 1 ability: Buy: Give one random friend +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Buy: Give two random friends +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 3 ability: Buy: Give three random friends +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 1 ability: Buy: Give one random friend +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Buy: Give two random friends +1 health.

New level 3 ability: Buy: Give three random friends +1 health.

Changed Crab.

Stats: 3/1 > 4/1.

Changed Dodo.

Tier: 2 > 3.

Stats: 3/3 > 4/2.

Old level 1 ability: Start of battle: Give 33% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

Old level 2 ability: Start of battle: Give 66% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

Old level 3 ability: Start of battle: Give 100% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

New level 1 ability: Start of battle: Give 50% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

New level 2 ability: Start of battle: Give 100% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: Give 150% of attack to the nearest friend ahead.

Changed Elephant.

Tier: 2 > 3.

Stats: 3/5 > 3/7.

Old level 1 ability: Before attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind.

Old level 2 ability: Before attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind. Triggers 2 times.

Old level 3 ability: Before attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind. Triggers 3 times.

New level 1 ability: After attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind.

New level 2 ability: After attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind. Triggers 2 times.

New level 3 ability: After attack: Deal 1 damage to the nearest friend behind. Triggers 3 times.

Changed Flamingo.

Stats: 4/2 > 3/2.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Frigatebird.

Stats: 2/4 > 2/5.

Old level 1 ability: Buy: Give one random Hurt friend +2 health.

Old level 2 ability: Buy: Give one random Hurt friend +4 health.

Old level 3 ability: Buy: Give one random Hurt friend +6 health.

New level 1 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 2 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Friend gained ailment: Remove ailment. Works 3 times per turn.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Gold Fish.

Tier: 2 > 3.

Stats: 1/2 > 1/5.

Old level 1 ability: Start of turn: Discount the two left-most shop pets by 1 gold.

Old level 2 ability: Start of turn: Discount the two left-most shop pets by 2 gold.

Old level 3 ability: Start of turn: Discount the two left-most shop pets by 3 gold.

New level 1 ability: End turn: Increase sell value by 1 gold.

New level 2 ability: End turn: Increase sell value by 2 gold.

New level 3 ability: End turn: Increase sell value by 3 gold.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Lizard.

Stats: 1/4 > 1/3.

Old level 1 ability: Hurt: Summon one 3/1 Lizard Tail.

Old level 2 ability: Hurt: Summon one 6/2 Lizard Tail.

Old level 3 ability: Hurt: Summon one 9/3 Lizard Tail.

New level 1 ability: Hurt: Summon one 3/1 Lizard Tail. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 2 ability: Hurt: Summon one 6/2 Lizard Tail. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Hurt: Summon one 9/3 Lizard Tail. Works 2 times per turn.

Changed Raccoon.

Tier: 2 > 3.

Old level 1 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from the nearest enemy ahead. Works 1 time per battle.

Old level 2 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from the nearest enemy ahead. Works 2 times per battle.

Old level 3 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from the nearest enemy ahead. Works 3 times per battle.

New level 1 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from target. Works 1 time per battle.

New level 2 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from target. Works 2 times per battle.

New level 3 ability: Before attack: Steal food perk from target. Works 3 times per battle.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Rat.

Stats: 4/5 > 3/6.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Swan.

Stats: 1/3 > 1/2.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Tabby Cat.

Stats: 5/3 > 4/2.

Old level 1 ability: Eats food: Give friends +1 attack until end of battle.

Old level 2 ability: Eats food: Give friends +2 attack until end of battle.

Old level 3 ability: Eats food: Give friends +3 attack until end of battle.

New level 1 ability: Gain perk: Give friends +1 attack until end of battle.

New level 2 ability: Gain perk: Give friends +2 attack until end of battle.

New level 3 ability: Gain perk: Give friends +3 attack until end of battle.

Changed Toucan.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Give this pet's food perk to the nearest friend behind.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Give this pet's food perk to the two nearest friends behind.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Give this pet's food perk to the three nearest friends behind.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Copy food perk to the nearest friend behind.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Copy food perk to the two nearest friends behind.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Copy food perk to the three nearest friends behind.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Badger.

Stats: 5/3 > 6/3.

Changed Blowfish.

Tier: 3 > 4.

Stats: 3/5 > 3/6.

Old level 1 ability: Hurt: Deal 2 damage to one random enemy.

Old level 2 ability: Hurt: Deal 4 damage to one random enemy.

Old level 3 ability: Hurt: Deal 6 damage to one random enemy.

New level 1 ability: Hurt: Deal 3 damage to one random enemy.

New level 2 ability: Hurt: Deal 6 damage to one random enemy.

New level 3 ability: Hurt: Deal 9 damage to one random enemy.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Camel.

Stats: 2/6 > 2/4.

Changed Dog.

Stats: 3/4 > 2/3.

Old level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +1 attack and +1 health until end of battle.

Old level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +2 attack and +2 health until end of battle.

Old level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +3 attack and +3 health until end of battle.

New level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +2 attack and +1 health until end of battle.

New level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +4 attack and +2 health until end of battle.

New level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Gain +6 attack and +3 health until end of battle.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Emperor Tamarin.

Stats: 2/4 > 3/3.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Give 50% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Give 100% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Give 150% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Give 33% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Give 66% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Give 100% attack and health to the leftmost shop pet.

Changed Guineafowl.

Stats: 2/5 > 2/4.

Changed Kangaroo.

Tier: 3 > 2.

Stats: 1/2 > 2/3.

Old level 1 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 2 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +4 attack and +4 health.

Old level 3 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +6 attack and +6 health.

New level 1 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: Friend ahead attacks: Gain +3 attack and +3 health.

Changed Owl.

Stats: 5/3 > 1/2.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Give one random friend +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Give one random friend +4 attack and +4 health.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Give one random friend +6 attack and +6 health.

New level 1 ability: Start of turn: Summon one level 1 Mouse.

New level 2 ability: Start of turn: Summon one level 2 Mouse.

New level 3 ability: Start of turn: Summon one level 3 Mouse.

Changed Puppy.

Stats: 1/2 > 3/3.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: If you have 2 gold, gain +2 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: If you have 2 gold, gain +4 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: If you have 2 gold, gain +6 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Buy: Choose one level 1 toy from tier 3.

New level 2 ability: Buy: Choose one level 2 toy from tier 3.

New level 3 ability: Buy: Choose one level 3 toy from tier 3.

Changed Seagull.

Tier: 3 > 4.

Stats: 3/2 > 4/3.

Changed Snail.

Tier: 3 > 2.

Old level 1 ability: Buy: If you lost last battle, give all friends +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Buy: If you lost last battle, give all friends +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Buy: If you lost last battle, give all friends +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: End turn: If you lost last battle, give friends +1 health.

New level 2 ability: End turn: If you lost last battle, give friends +2 health.

New level 3 ability: End turn: If you lost last battle, give friends +3 health.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Armadillo.

Tier: 4 > 5.

Old level 1 ability: Hurt & Faint: Give friends +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Hurt & Faint: Give friends +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Hurt & Faint: Give friends +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Start of battle: Give ALL pets +8 health.

New level 2 ability: Start of battle: Give ALL pets +16 health.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: Give ALL pets +24 health.

Added to Turtle pack.

Removed from Custom pack.

Changed Bison.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +4 attack and +4 health.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +6 attack and +6 health.

New level 1 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +1 attack and +2 health.

New level 2 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +2 attack and +4 health.

New level 3 ability: End turn: If this has a level 3 friend, gain +3 attack and +6 health.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Buffalo.

Old level 1 ability: Friend bought: Gain +1 attack and +1 health. Works 3 times per turn.

Old level 2 ability: Friend bought: Gain +2 attack and +2 health. Works 3 times per turn.

Old level 3 ability: Friend bought: Gain +3 attack and +3 health. Works 3 times per turn.

New level 1 ability: Three friends sold: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 2 ability: Three friends sold: Gain +4 attack and +4 health.

New level 3 ability: Three friends sold: Gain +6 attack and +6 health.

Changed Caterpillar.

Stats: 2/2 > 1/1.

Old level 1 ability: Start of turn: Gain +1 experience.

Old level 2 ability: Start of turn: Gain +1 experience.

Old level 3 ability: Start of battle: Transform into a Butterfly, then copy stats of the strongest friend.

New level 1 ability: Start of turn: Gain +1 experience.

New level 2 ability: Start of turn: Gain +1 experience.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: Transform into a Butterfly and copy stats of the strongest enemy.

Changed Crow.

Old level 1 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with one chocolate that gives +1 experience.

Old level 2 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with one chocolate that gives +2 experience.

Old level 3 ability: Sell: Replace food shop with one chocolate that gives +3 experience.

New level 1 ability: Sell: Stock one Chocolate.

New level 2 ability: Sell: Stock one Better Chocolate.

New level 3 ability: Sell: Stock one Best Chocolate.

Changed Doberman.

Old level 1 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +5 attack and +5 health.

Old level 2 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +10 attack and +10 health.

Old level 3 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +15 attack and +15 health.

New level 1 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +8 attack.

New level 2 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +16 attack.

New level 3 ability: Start of battle: If this is your lowest tier pet, gain Coconut perk and +24 attack.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Dragonfly.

Stats: 2/4 > 1/1.

Changed Falcon.

Old level 1 ability: Knock out: Summon one 3/3 level 1 copy of the knocked out pet. Works 5 times per battle.

Old level 2 ability: Knock out: Summon one 6/6 level 2 copy of the knocked out pet. Works 5 times per battle.

Old level 3 ability: Knock out: Summon one 9/9 level 3 copy of the knocked out pet. Works 5 times per battle.

New level 1 ability: Knock out: Summon one 3/3 level 1 copy of it. Works 3 times per battle.

New level 2 ability: Knock out: Summon one 6/6 level 2 copy of it. Works 3 times per battle.

New level 3 ability: Knock out: Summon one 9/9 level 3 copy of it. Works 3 times per battle.

Changed Jerboa.

Old level 1 ability: Eats apple: Give other pets +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Eats apple: Give other pets +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Eats apple: Give other pets +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Eats apple: Give friends +1 attack and +1 health. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 2 ability: Eats apple: Give friends +2 attack and +2 health. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Eats apple: Give friends +3 attack and +3 health. Works 2 times per turn.

Changed Llama.

Stats: 3/6 > 2/5.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +4 attack and +4 health.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +6 attack and +6 health.

New level 1 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +1 attack and +2 health.

New level 2 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +2 attack and +4 health.

New level 3 ability: End turn: If there is an empty space, gain +3 attack and +6 health.

Changed Mole.

Tier: 4 > 3.

Old level 1 ability: Buy: Give adjacent friends +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Buy: Give adjacent friends +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Buy: Give adjacent friends +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 8/8 Mole.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 16/16 Mole.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Remove the three nearest friendly perks to summon one 24/24 Mole.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Porcupine.

Tier: 4 > 3.

Stats: 3/6 > 2/6.

Old level 1 ability: Hurt: Deal 6 damage back to the pet that hurt this.

Old level 2 ability: Hurt: Deal 12 damage back to the pet that hurt this.

Old level 3 ability: Hurt: Deal 18 damage back to the pet that hurt this.

New level 1 ability: Hurt: Deal 3 damage directly back.

New level 2 ability: Hurt: Deal 6 damage directly back.

New level 3 ability: Hurt: Deal 9 damage directly back.

Changed Rooster.

Tier: 4 > 5.

Stats: 5/3 > 6/4.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Squirrel.

Old level 1 ability: Start of turn: Add one shop food and discount them by 1 gold.

Old level 2 ability: Start of turn: Add one shop food and discount them by 2 gold.

Old level 3 ability: Start of turn: Add one shop food and discount them by 3 gold.

New level 1 ability: Start of turn: Discount all shop food by 1 gold.

New level 2 ability: Start of turn: Discount all shop food by 2 gold.

New level 3 ability: Start of turn: Discount all shop food by 3 gold.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Worm.

Tier: 4 > 2.

Stats: 3/3 > 1/3.

Old level 1 ability: Eats food: Gain +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Eats food: Gain +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Eats food: Gain +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Start of turn: Stock one 2-gold Apple.

New level 2 ability: Start of turn: Stock one 2-gold Better Apple.

New level 3 ability: Start of turn: Stock one 2-gold Best Apple.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Eagle.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Summon one level 1 tier 6 pet.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Summon one level 2 tier 6 pet.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Summon one level 3 tier 6 pet.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Summon one 5/5 level 1 pet from the next shop tier.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Summon one 10/10 level 2 pet from the next shop tier.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Summon one 15/15 level 3 pet from the next shop tier.

Changed Lionfish.

Tier: 5 > 6.

Stats: 4/6 > 8/4.

Old level 1 ability: Before friend attacks: Make the enemy target Weak. Works 1 time per battle.

Old level 2 ability: Before friend attacks: Make the enemy target Weak. Works 2 times per battle.

Old level 3 ability: Before friend attacks: Make the enemy target Weak. Works 3 times per battle.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Deal 4 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Deal 8 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Deal 12 damage to one random enemy. Repeat for each 10 attack this has.

Added to Puppy pack.

Changed Microbe.

Tier: 5 > 4.

Changed Moose.

Old level 1 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give +1 and +1 to one random friend. Multiply with the lowest tier in the pet shop.

Old level 2 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give +1 and +1 to two random friends. Multiply with the lowest tier in the pet shop.

Old level 3 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give +1 and +1 to three random friends. Multiply with the lowest tier in the pet shop.

New level 1 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give one random friend +3 health for each tier 1 shop pet.

New level 2 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give one random friend +6 health for each tier 1 shop pet.

New level 3 ability: End turn: Unfreeze shop and give one random friend +9 health for each tier 1 shop pet.

Changed Nurse Shark.

Old level 1 ability: Faint: Spend up to 10 trumpets and deal triple as damage to one random enemy.

Old level 2 ability: Faint: Spend up to 10 trumpets and deal triple as damage to two random enemies.

Old level 3 ability: Faint: Spend up to 10 trumpets and deal triple as damage to three random enemies.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Spend up to 6 trumpets and deal triple as damage to one random enemy.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Spend up to 6 trumpets and deal triple as damage to two random enemies.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Spend up to 6 trumpets and deal triple as damage to three random enemies.

Changed Rhino.

Stats: 5/8 > 6/9.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Seal.

Old level 1 ability: Eats food: Give two random friends +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Eats food: Give two random friends +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Eats food: Give two random friends +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Eats food: Give three random friends +1 attack.

New level 2 ability: Eats food: Give three random friends +2 attack.

New level 3 ability: Eats food: Give three random friends +3 attack.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Turkey.

Old level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +3 attack and +3 health.

Old level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +6 attack and +6 health.

Old level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +9 attack and +9 health.

New level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +2 attack and +3 health.

New level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +4 attack and +6 health.

New level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +6 attack and +9 health.

Changed Alpaca.

Tier: 6 > 5.

Stats: 4/9 > 3/7.

Old level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +1 experience. Except other Alpacas! Works 2 times per turn.

Old level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +2 experience. Except other Alpacas! Works 2 times per turn.

Old level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +3 experience. Except other Alpacas! Works 2 times per turn.

New level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +1 experience. Works 1 time per turn.

New level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +1 experience. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give it +1 experience. Works 3 times per turn.

Changed Cat.

Old level 1 ability: Food with health and attack effects are doubled.

Old level 2 ability: Food with health and attack effects are tripled.

Old level 3 ability: Food with health and attack effects are quadrupled.

New level 1 ability: Food gives double attack and health. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 2 ability: Food gives triple attack and health. Works 2 times per turn.

New level 3 ability: Food gives quadruple attack and health. Works 2 times per turn.

Changed Chicken.

Tier: 6 > 5.

Old level 1 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give current and future shop pets +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give current and future shop pets +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give current and future shop pets +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Faint: Give future shop pets permanent +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Faint: Give future shop pets permanent +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: Faint: Give future shop pets permanent +3 attack and +3 health.

Changed Dragon.

Old level 1 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give other pets +1 attack and +1 health.

Old level 2 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give other pets +2 attack and +2 health.

Old level 3 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give other pets +3 attack and +3 health.

New level 1 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give friends +1 attack and +1 health.

New level 2 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give friends +2 attack and +2 health.

New level 3 ability: Tier 1 friend bought: Give friends +3 attack and +3 health.

Changed German Shepherd.

Old level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give 30% of attack to it.

Old level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give 60% of attack to it.

Old level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give 90% of attack to it.

New level 1 ability: Friend summoned: Give 25% of attack to it until end of battle.

New level 2 ability: Friend summoned: Give 50% of attack to it until end of battle.

New level 3 ability: Friend summoned: Give 75% of attack to it until end of battle.

Changed Gorilla.

Stats: 6/9 > 7/10.

Removed from Puppy pack.

Changed Highland Cow.

Old level 1 ability: Start of battle: Gain +1 trumpet for each 2 health this has.

Old level 2 ability: Start of battle: Gain +2 trumpets for each 2 health this has.

Old level 3 ability: Start of battle: Gain +3 trumpets for each 2 health this has.