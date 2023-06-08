 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabledom update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix 08/06

Share · View all patches · Build 11422893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Princesses & Princes,

A real ''quick'' Hotfix today!

Fixed issue where desirability wouldnt be loaded properly.

Thanks.

With love,

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1651561 Depot 1651561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link