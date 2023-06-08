Version 1.1 Revision 00

🥷🏻Happy launch day! 🥷🏻

Thanks for the early feedback since Shimazu's lauch, we have addressed some bugs and made quality of life adjustments. More visibily, we have tuned the post-processing effects making colours and lighting pop out more than before and added shadows. We have also made some optimisations to make the controls for controllers and keyboard players even more responsive. We have also improved the touch screen support for Steam Deck players.

Also announcing DLC! You can now buy the Extra Gold and Gems Bonus pack to improve your character development chances which can help with the challenging levels. We will be adding more DLC as time progresses.

Again, thank you for all your feedback early players.