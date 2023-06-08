 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KeeperRL update for 8 June 2023

Alpha 36 hotfix 12

Share · View all patches · Build 11422682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a warning when an artifact item can't be crafted by legendary crafter due to low morale.
  • Decreased the chance of wounding the steed from 50% to 10% when attacking a mounted creature.
  • Removed erroneous blindness and telepathy effects from white and yellow dragons.
  • Made fire immunity protect from worn infernite equipment.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link