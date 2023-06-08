- Added a warning when an artifact item can't be crafted by legendary crafter due to low morale.
- Decreased the chance of wounding the steed from 50% to 10% when attacking a mounted creature.
- Removed erroneous blindness and telepathy effects from white and yellow dragons.
- Made fire immunity protect from worn infernite equipment.
KeeperRL update for 8 June 2023
Alpha 36 hotfix 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
