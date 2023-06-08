 Skip to content

Mr. Mat Hematic update for 8 June 2023

Update notes for 08 June 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added information about speedrun submissions in speedrun menu
  • Our New Game Announcement!

Changes:

  • Main Menu UI changed

Bug fixes:

  • Player collider fixed

Socials

Shahmuradov Games Website: https://shahmuradovgames.mailchimpsites.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/r7CAP4P8qm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShahmuradovGame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shahmuradov
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shahmuradovgames/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shahmuradovsss

