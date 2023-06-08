Update notes for 08 June 2023

Added:
- Added information about speedrun submissions in speedrun menu
- Our New Game Announcement!
- Wishlist our new 2D Puzzle Platformer here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2456500/Parallel_Pals/
Changes:
- Main Menu UI changed
Bug fixes:
- Player collider fixed
Socials
Shahmuradov Games Website: https://shahmuradovgames.mailchimpsites.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/r7CAP4P8qm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShahmuradovGame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Shahmuradov
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shahmuradovgames/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shahmuradovsss
Changed files in this update