June 8 V0.3.3 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】

Fixed an issue where the background music would not play after the Fairy Tower returned home Fixed abnormal display of blood strips Fixed the problem of novice guide not showing in Xuanguang Fantasy Fixed the issue of weapon interface display of Fairy Tower equipment Fixed abnormal display of skill cooldown

[Additions and adjustments]

Adjusted the task order of the task guidance part Adjusted the occurrence weight of the change of favorability events in the disciple relationship Added some Fairy tower sound effects Added levels 22-25 of "Fairy Tower"

5, adjusted the Tower of Fairies passive extraction rules, now some of the extracted passive skills will no longer appear

6, adjusted the rules of the fairy tower dynamic brush