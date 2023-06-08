 Skip to content

Ostriv update for 8 June 2023

Alpha 5 patch 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy this bakery-less update and don't forget that russia is a terrorist state!

Added/changed:

  • New buildings: ashery, glassworks, soapworks

  • Orphans will now move in with their older siblings if possible

  • Bridges will now change themselves instead of trying to change the environment

  • New resources

  • Slaughtering cows will now also produce tallow

  • Citizens will now buy glassware and soap from the market

  • Rowhouses construction will now require window glass

  • Expanded the smithy help a bit

  • Optimized houses rendering

  • Improved loading speed for saves with big cities (old saves will load longer for the first time)

  • Added help for each of 3 stats tabs

  • Slightly improved UI in carpenteries and boatyards

Fixed:

  • Couldn't plant trees near bushes in village house yards

  • Fixed a few memory leaks

  • Not being able to demolish saltworks in some cases

  • Couldn't demolish benches in some cases

  • Could demolish a rowhouse without emptying the store, leading to crashes

  • Another crash related to demolishing rowhouses

  • Invisible fields in big cities

  • Crash related to clay pit demolishing

  • Weird pathfinding behavior around iron ore mines (will stay in old saves)

  • Problems with water supply in some chicken coops

  • Wells sometimes held too much water

  • Saltworks stopped pumping brine in some cases

  • Some people could live forever by constantly shopping

Changed files in this update

Ostriv content 64bit Depot 773791
Ostriv content 32bit Depot 773792
