Enjoy this bakery-less update and don't forget that russia is a terrorist state!
Added/changed:
-
New buildings: ashery, glassworks, soapworks
-
Orphans will now move in with their older siblings if possible
-
Bridges will now change themselves instead of trying to change the environment
-
New resources
-
Slaughtering cows will now also produce tallow
-
Citizens will now buy glassware and soap from the market
-
Rowhouses construction will now require window glass
-
Expanded the smithy help a bit
-
Optimized houses rendering
-
Improved loading speed for saves with big cities (old saves will load longer for the first time)
-
Added help for each of 3 stats tabs
-
Slightly improved UI in carpenteries and boatyards
Fixed:
-
Couldn't plant trees near bushes in village house yards
-
Fixed a few memory leaks
-
Not being able to demolish saltworks in some cases
-
Couldn't demolish benches in some cases
-
Could demolish a rowhouse without emptying the store, leading to crashes
-
Another crash related to demolishing rowhouses
-
Invisible fields in big cities
-
Crash related to clay pit demolishing
-
Weird pathfinding behavior around iron ore mines (will stay in old saves)
-
Problems with water supply in some chicken coops
-
Wells sometimes held too much water
-
Saltworks stopped pumping brine in some cases
-
Some people could live forever by constantly shopping
