Enjoy this bakery-less update and don't forget that russia is a terrorist state!

New buildings: ashery, glassworks, soapworks



Orphans will now move in with their older siblings if possible

Bridges will now change themselves instead of trying to change the environment



New resources



Slaughtering cows will now also produce tallow

Citizens will now buy glassware and soap from the market

Rowhouses construction will now require window glass

Expanded the smithy help a bit

Optimized houses rendering

Improved loading speed for saves with big cities (old saves will load longer for the first time)

Added help for each of 3 stats tabs