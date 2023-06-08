Add a battle mode

1.Added a new mode - Battle Mode

A battle royale mode with no limit on the number of players. The host creates a room, and others can join by entering the room ID.

In Battle Mode, players receive 20 gold coins per round. At the end of each preparation phase, players will battle against other players' mirror images.

Failing to defeat a mirror image results in losing life points equal to the mirror player's shop level. Losing all life points leads to defeat, and the last surviving player is victorious.

Damage received increases after 10 rounds.

2.Added the ESC key to bring up the menu and go back to the previous level.

3.Transformation skills can now gain summon-related bonuses after transforming, such as Fury and Nature's Aura.

4.Added highlight indicators for cards already in the shop.

5.Optimized damage number display.