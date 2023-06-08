- Fixed minimap display issues
- Fixed character portrait vanishing issues
- Fixed free built player structures entry and exit door clicks
- Free built player structures can now only be entered by the owner
- Prevented destruction of built parts if they have attached parts
- Tidied up some player built structures
- Added a Max button to the crafting UI to craft the max possible amount
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 8 June 2023
v0.163a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
