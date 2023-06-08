 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 8 June 2023

v0.163a

Build 11422464

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed minimap display issues
  2. Fixed character portrait vanishing issues
  3. Fixed free built player structures entry and exit door clicks
  4. Free built player structures can now only be entered by the owner
  5. Prevented destruction of built parts if they have attached parts
  6. Tidied up some player built structures
  7. Added a Max button to the crafting UI to craft the max possible amount

Changed files in this update

