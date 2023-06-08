Updated Roots Need Control 3.0.
Introduced a time system. (Appears by pressing the button under the Clock System, directional key.)
Roots Need Control 3.0 update for 8 June 2023
RNC_3_STEAM_UPDATE_5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updated Roots Need Control 3.0.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2465710 Depot 2465710
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update