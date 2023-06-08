Patch 3.0.708

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023!
Thanks to our community, we have corrected some bugs and we've made it easier to be a captain of a national team, and therefore to have access to double matches. Details below.
The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.
Additions :
- When creating a new manager, you can now choose to start as the captain of a national team
- Winning the World Cup will now trigger a nice sequence with a ceremony for the team
Updates :
- When creating a new manager, default level is now set to 5 instead of 1
- The maximum number of offers to become the captain of a national team as been raised from 6 to 10
- Double : stats serve and return has been improved
Fixes :
- Competing academies now recruit players at the end of the season, thus avoiding being left without a player
- We've tried to fix a problem causing some players to be unable to create a game and/or save; keep us posted :)
- In Supervision screen, clicking a training week will now leads to the training screen
- Player talk phase had sometimes no answers to display, causing a blockage
- Minor localization, ui and media fixes
