Tennis Manager 2023 update for 8 June 2023

Patch 3.0.708

Share · View all patches · Build 11422388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023!
Thanks to our community, we have corrected some bugs and we've made it easier to be a captain of a national team, and therefore to have access to double matches. Details below.

Additions :

  • When creating a new manager, you can now choose to start as the captain of a national team
  • Winning the World Cup will now trigger a nice sequence with a ceremony for the team

Updates :

  • When creating a new manager, default level is now set to 5 instead of 1
  • The maximum number of offers to become the captain of a national team as been raised from 6 to 10
  • Double : stats serve and return has been improved

Fixes :

  • Competing academies now recruit players at the end of the season, thus avoiding being left without a player
  • We've tried to fix a problem causing some players to be unable to create a game and/or save; keep us posted :)
  • In Supervision screen, clicking a training week will now leads to the training screen
  • Player talk phase had sometimes no answers to display, causing a blockage
  • Minor localization, ui and media fixes

