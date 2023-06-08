Patch 3.0.708

This is a new update for Tennis Manager 2023!

Thanks to our community, we have corrected some bugs and we've made it easier to be a captain of a national team, and therefore to have access to double matches. Details below.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Additions :

When creating a new manager, you can now choose to start as the captain of a national team

Winning the World Cup will now trigger a nice sequence with a ceremony for the team

Updates :

When creating a new manager, default level is now set to 5 instead of 1

The maximum number of offers to become the captain of a national team as been raised from 6 to 10

Double : stats serve and return has been improved

Fixes :