- Result window UI speed has been adjusted.
- Pierre's skill description has been corrected.
- If stage missions are completed at the same time, they are displayed sequentially.
- Adjusted stage balancing.
Survival Academy update for 8 June 2023
Ver 0.2.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
