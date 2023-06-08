 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 8 June 2023

Ver 0.2.18

Build 11422322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Result window UI speed has been adjusted.
  • Pierre's skill description has been corrected.
  • If stage missions are completed at the same time, they are displayed sequentially.
  • Adjusted stage balancing.

