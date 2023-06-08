eteeConnect 2023.06.08 major stability update

etee driver for SteamVR
New release version available: etee driver for SteamVR - v1.3.3.
Fixed a bug causing the SteamVR Test Controller UI to freeze.
Performance improvements:
- Reduced input lag.
- Improved the eteeController connectivity and pick-up in the SteamVR platform.
Compatibility improvement for 3rd-party trackers and eteeAdaptors.
Game Bindings for SteamVR
Note: For the latest version, please, activate the Default Bindings for eteeControllers in the SteamVR Binding UI.
- Fixed compatibility issue in Beatsaber.
- Added a draft template binding for Pavlov VR. Created to allow users to kickstart their own etee game bindings.
