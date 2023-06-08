 Skip to content

eteeConnect update for 8 June 2023

eteeConnect 2023.06.08 major stability update

etee driver for SteamVR

New release version available: etee driver for SteamVR - v1.3.3.

  • Fixed a bug causing the SteamVR Test Controller UI to freeze.

  • Performance improvements:

    • Reduced input lag.
    • Improved the eteeController connectivity and pick-up in the SteamVR platform.

  • Compatibility improvement for 3rd-party trackers and eteeAdaptors.

Game Bindings for SteamVR

Note: For the latest version, please, activate the Default Bindings for eteeControllers in the SteamVR Binding UI.

  • Fixed compatibility issue in Beatsaber.
  • Added a draft template binding for Pavlov VR. Created to allow users to kickstart their own etee game bindings.

