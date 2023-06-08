 Skip to content

River Rush update for 8 June 2023

update 2023/1

Build 11422046

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed resolution of game, now it's 1280x1024. And tweaked some levels sometimes it didn't load next level (that is fixed). Also I made some levels more easy because some were very hard.

