Patch 0.216.9

This patch includes a lot of optimisations for many underlying systems of the game – this to improve in-game performance for both small and large worlds, network performance, load times and to drastically decrease save file sizes. We hope that these changes will be a significant improvement for some of you!
You’ll also find the midsummer items enabled again, so place down a maypole and go dancing!
Detailed patch notes:
- Midsummer items enabled (Maypole & Midsummer crown)
- Many performance, memory and networking improvements for both new/unexplored and old/explored worlds
- World save file size greatly reduced
- Fixed endless loading of save manager when switching tabs too fast
- World save files that are corrupt, have load errors or have missing meta files can now be restored from the most recent backup directly from within the Select World menu by pressing the "Start" button.
- Save file stability & issues fixed
- Decreased load times in the Manage Saves menu.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the GUI to not update when deleting the bottommost backup in the Manage Saves menu.
- An automatic backup is made when starting a world in a new version, and a permanent backup is created when loading into a new world version
- Fixed a world load issue between versions. (You can no longer load into a world from a game version that is newer than your current game version)
- Fixed hitbox issue for close combat and spear throwing issue
- Added "UI scaling" to settings on Xbox
- Minimap pin input fixed on steam deck & big picture mode
- Minimap text input fix for certain Asian languages
