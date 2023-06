This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The wait is finally over! Tour de France 2023 is here. Are you ready to reveal your inner cyclist?

Play the mountain or flat stages and experience the intensity of the Grande Boucle. Pedal alongside the best cyclists, test your endurance and show your panache to triumph on the Champs-Elysées in the official game of the Tour de France 2023!

Available now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2062690/Tour_de_France_2023/