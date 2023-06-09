【Lovely Games】Fairy Biography4 : Affairx is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11421948 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

[Important] Please join the Lovely Games Studios official chat group:

https://s.team/chat/REXDS82M

Question: Where can I find such a pretty little ghost by car? Urgent?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2387590/Fairy_Biography4__Affair/

Game Features

Interesting and challenging game levels, on the basis of the previous work, pay more attention to the refreshing feeling of the game levels, continue to upgrade in an all-round way!

More immersive plot illustrations, there will be small theater text performances in subsequent games, if you like it, please give more feedback, and we will consider extending the performance time in the future~

The ancient and modern intertwined world view, oriental fantasy world

Eight exquisite dynamic CGs, the ones that can be interacted with, suggested by everyone and also added special sound effects

One piece skipped (this time there will be!!!)

There will be new games in the future!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2403270/Hot_And_Lovely_Violet/