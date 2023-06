Hello,

this is update 177.

This is another small bugfix update.

What's new?

Changed: Map Fragment cost reduced to 0, 1, 2 to make them less punishing for Spiked Necklace.

Fixed: Bleed or Charm of Death don't count towards Monsters killed in a turn.

Fixed: Spiked Necklace does not allow for allies to tank damage from other cards, besides the ally itself, for you.

