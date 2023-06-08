Early Access Patch Note 0.4.2

IMPROVEMENTS:

Display the chance to hit a target on hover.

Display unlocking conditions for skills in the Codex.

Equipped items' skins are now displayed in the Character Sheet.

Added new loading texts for Chapters 2 to 7.

BUG FIXES AND OPTIMIZATION:

Fixed Exploration HUD visibility during one of the ending scenes.

Fixed Hauger not triggering traps

Fixed unclickable cells after hovering out a character.

Fixed descriptions of Mystical Thunder and Opening.

Fixed Steam achievements not unlocking correctly for some players.

Fixed team-wide passive bonuses stacking indefinitely.

Fixed synergy between Protective Bubble and Thorns.

Fixed a combat issue in the Ferals' Plains where a character couldn't move.

Fixed Mekacell death animation.

Fixed multiple typos in the English version of the game.

Fixed potential save corruption upon leader death during exploration (affected save files can now be resumed without issue).

Fixed softlock caused by enemy summons in prolonged battles.

Optimized endgame scenes.

BALANCING:

Reduced Electrified effect duration to 2 turns.

Increased Hunter Expertise poisoning effect (4 damage for 5 turns).

Increased Malintent bleeding effect (6 damage for 3 turns).

Commemoration now costs 1 AP and 1 SP instead of 2 AP and 1 MP.

Precaution now reduces Initiative by 8, Dodge by 25, and increases Defense by 12.

The Anomaly gains 6 Strength and 4 Initiative.

Hauger loses 6 Defense and 4 Magical Defense.

The Sentinel and the Mekacell lose 3 Defense.

The Eye loses 3 Magical Defense and can only use Fixation once every two turns.

Mother Darkness can no longer fail to spawn an egg.

ONE LAST THING:

Added a banner on the home screen for the Kickstarter of our upcoming game, Crown Gambit, launching today!

Additionally, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support since the release of our game! We've read all your feedback (which warms our hearts as a team) and it has contributed to improving the Aetheris experience. Feel free to join the official game Discord, where you can interact with other players and team members—we would love to connect with you! Also, make sure to leave a review of the game on Steam, both to share your feedback and to help us reach a wider audience. Our dedication to Aetheris is stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing this journey with you!

The Wild Wits team