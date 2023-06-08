 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Malice update for 8 June 2023

v2.5.0.2 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11421797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-made a mythical enemy recruitable
-added recruitment dialogue
-added a special interaction when transforming into godblight in front of final boss
-most enemies can now be stunned when hitting them right before they attack
-fixed player spawning when pressing shift + being able to lock on/open map during cutscenes
-fixed game sometimes crashing when using the gluttony modifier
-fixed ammo being set to -1 when exiting room as godblight
-added cheat for unlocking all modifiers

here's a wacky little prototype I was working on earlier

just wanted to share, might do a teeny little something with it

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2157061 Depot 2157061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link