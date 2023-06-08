v2.5.0.2 patch

-made a mythical enemy recruitable

-added recruitment dialogue

-added a special interaction when transforming into godblight in front of final boss

-most enemies can now be stunned when hitting them right before they attack

-fixed player spawning when pressing shift + being able to lock on/open map during cutscenes

-fixed game sometimes crashing when using the gluttony modifier

-fixed ammo being set to -1 when exiting room as godblight

-added cheat for unlocking all modifiers

here's a wacky little prototype I was working on earlier

just wanted to share, might do a teeny little something with it