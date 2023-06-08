 Skip to content

Dragon's Hoard update for 8 June 2023

Minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11421717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed client side camera issuses on sky island
Fixed water board quest
fixed drop rates for island bosses
added loading items error message to assist with diagnosing save item issues.

