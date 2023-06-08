5/30 Update: Dev Q&A

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

It's Paragon: The Overprime.

The new Hero Greystone arrived on the planet Prime on May 30th, 2023.

We've prepared a Q&A session to give you all some more information.

See below for details!

Q1. The Transcendent Knight (R-Skill)'s description states that Greystone will turn into stone upon receiving fatal damage, but the effect doesn't seem to show up in-game. Is there a way to see him turn into a statue?

A1. When playing Greystone, it's hard to see the stone effect due to the skill's animation. However his stone form should be visible by looking at Greystone from a 3rd person perspective.

Q2. The Knight's Will (E-Skill) blocks 1 Basic Attack for a set duration. The Block effect doesn't work on monsters despite working on Towers and Inhibitors. Why?

A2. We've intentionally decided to not make it work against T-ons and monsters because it may lead to situations where the Block is not available when a sudden fight breaks out and may prove too effective against the Prime Guardian and Prime Spirits.

Q3. What are the recommended item and skill builds for Greystone? Which stats would be the most efficient and what options does Greystone have?

A3. First, for item builds, we recommend purchasing commonly-used Tank items as well as Margot's Stone, which boosts both Magical Power and Defense.

Greystone's The Knight's Path (Q-Skill) and The Transcendent Knight (R-Skill) both have Magical Power and Defense scaling, which synergize well with his kit.

For skill builds, we recommend prioritizing The Transcendent Knight (R-Skill), followed by The Knight's Path (Q-Skill), then The Knight's Will (E-Skill), and finally, Leap of Faith (RMB-Skill).

Q4. Greystone's kit seems to revolve more around passive effects than other Tank Heroes. What would be your recommended strategy to play this Hero effectively?

A4. Since The Knight's Will (E-Skill) blocks a single Basic Attack but cannot block skills, we recommend using him against Basic Attack-oriented Heroes and focus on zoning and harassing those Heroes in fights to draw fire away from the rest of your team.

Q5. Which Heroes work well with Greystone?

A5. Greystone fulfills a unique role as a member of a team in that he specializes in diving the enemy backline and causing chaos.

Therefore, we recommend using him alongside Heroes with high single-target damage, such as Feng Mao, Zena, Wraith, and Countess, instead of Heroes with AoE damage.

That’s all for the Q&A regarding the new Hero, Greystone!

Please reach out to us if you have any other questions. We'll return next time with another Q&A.

Thank you.