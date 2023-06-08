Update 1.0.2.

Another serving of adjustments and improvements based on your feedback.
Thank you Maxsteady, Deputy, samthefireball!
Changelog
- Controller support! Plague of Yamorn is now fully playable with a controller!
Change between 4 different button prompts in the controls settings.
- Player mobility adjusted
- Added visual distinction of areas on The Map
- Item pickup popups disappear faster
- Food Ration consumable rebalanced
- Slightly longer invincibility frames
- Fixed visual bugs appearing when playing on certain resolutions
- Corrected multiple typos
And THANK YOU to everyone giving me valuable feedback, tips, recommendations and bug reports over the past few days!
I wouldn't be able to do it without you!
Changed files in this update