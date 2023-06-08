 Skip to content

Plague of Yamorn update for 8 June 2023

Update 1.0.2.

Plague of Yamorn update for 8 June 2023

Update 1.0.2.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another serving of adjustments and improvements based on your feedback.
Thank you Maxsteady, Deputy, samthefireball!

Changelog
  • Controller support! Plague of Yamorn is now fully playable with a controller!
    Change between 4 different button prompts in the controls settings.

  • Player mobility adjusted
  • Added visual distinction of areas on The Map
  • Item pickup popups disappear faster
  • Food Ration consumable rebalanced
  • Slightly longer invincibility frames
  • Fixed visual bugs appearing when playing on certain resolutions
  • Corrected multiple typos

And THANK YOU to everyone giving me valuable feedback, tips, recommendations and bug reports over the past few days!
I wouldn't be able to do it without you!

