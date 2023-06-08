Update 1.0.2.

Another serving of adjustments and improvements based on your feedback.

Thank you Maxsteady, Deputy, samthefireball!

Changelog

Controller support! Plague of Yamorn is now fully playable with a controller!

Change between 4 different button prompts in the controls settings.





Added visual distinction of areas on The Map

Item pickup popups disappear faster

Food Ration consumable rebalanced

Slightly longer invincibility frames

Fixed visual bugs appearing when playing on certain resolutions

Corrected multiple typos

And THANK YOU to everyone giving me valuable feedback, tips, recommendations and bug reports over the past few days!

I wouldn't be able to do it without you!