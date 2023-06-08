 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Carnival Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Build 211

Share · View all patches · Build 11421418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map Update, expanded scale and area separations
Crash fix from last build due to Unity script order
Added bank in middle of map
In-Match Shop items cost changes
Increased run speed
FSR 2.2 implementation still in mid-progress

Changed files in this update

Death Carnival Playtest Content Depot 1836301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link