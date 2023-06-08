 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 8 June 2023

2023-06-08(v1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 11421334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworking of all NORMAL / HARD difficulty charts.
-Addition of day/night to Charlotte's Room.
-Addition of BGM to Charlotte's Room.
-Addition of vertical mode to the editor.
-Lowering OK judgment from 140ms to 120ms.
-Addition of hit sound.
-Addition of note color preset change feature.

Changed files in this update

PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link