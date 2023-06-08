2023-06-08(v1.1.0)

-Reworking of all NORMAL / HARD difficulty charts.
-Addition of day/night to Charlotte's Room.
-Addition of BGM to Charlotte's Room.
-Addition of vertical mode to the editor.
-Lowering OK judgment from 140ms to 120ms.
-Addition of hit sound.
-Addition of note color preset change feature.
