Hotfix v0.5.0.1

Fixes
- Fixed a bug when gathering virsyr ore, game would crash.
- Fixed a bug that some skills would not cause slow for the enemies.
Added
- Same items that dropped on the ground near each other now stack.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes
Added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update