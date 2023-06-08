 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lodventure update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix v0.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11421313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when gathering virsyr ore, game would crash.
  • Fixed a bug that some skills would not cause slow for the enemies.

Added

  • Same items that dropped on the ground near each other now stack.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818231 Depot 1818231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link