 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTRO-NOT Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Many fixes and improvements :)

Share · View all patches · Build 11421302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards should now load very quickly and replays begin downloading from the top. The player is now given prompts as to what the main interaction keys will do depending on whether they are using controller or gamepad. The game now compares system time to local timescale to detect speedhacking :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2379511 Depot 2379511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link