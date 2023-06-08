Leaderboards should now load very quickly and replays begin downloading from the top. The player is now given prompts as to what the main interaction keys will do depending on whether they are using controller or gamepad. The game now compares system time to local timescale to detect speedhacking :)
ASTRO-NOT Playtest update for 8 June 2023
Many fixes and improvements :)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
