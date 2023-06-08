 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 8 June 2023

BUGFIX: Input devices

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Issues with connecting multiple devices.

Should now:

  • Detect connected devices.
  • Detect removal of devices.
  • Stick with selected device as long as its not disconnected.

