Added Tactics to front end
Tuned Likelihood of AI Speccies
Tuned Players that will Speccy
Improved Online gameplay
Added role selection to Academy and season competition
Improved Hair tech (minimise stretchy hair)
Tuned marking
Tuned Ai play on chance
Tuned Tactics
Tuned Incorrect disposal rule
Improved Stability
AFL 23 update for 8 June 2023
Update Notes:8th June
Added Tactics to front end
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update