AFL 23 update for 8 June 2023

Update Notes:8th June

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Tactics to front end
Tuned Likelihood of AI Speccies
Tuned Players that will Speccy
Improved Online gameplay
Added role selection to Academy and season competition
Improved Hair tech (minimise stretchy hair)
Tuned marking
Tuned Ai play on chance
Tuned Tactics
Tuned Incorrect disposal rule
Improved Stability

