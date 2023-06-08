Update on June 8, 2023

The following features has been added.

▼Scenario Log Function

You can now review the text while gameplay.

The scenario log can be accessed by clicking on the notepad icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

You can access the log screen from the notepad icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

▼Save/Load Function

You can now save and load your progress during gameplay.

This feature allows you to conveniently save and resume your game during the day.

You can access the save/load function from the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen.