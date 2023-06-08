 Skip to content

Cthulhu Mythos ADV Lunatic Whispers update for 8 June 2023

Update on June 8, 2023

Build 11421196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following features has been added.

▼Scenario Log Function
You can now review the text while gameplay.
The scenario log can be accessed by clicking on the notepad icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen.
▼Save/Load Function
You can now save and load your progress during gameplay.
This feature allows you to conveniently save and resume your game during the day.
You can access the save/load function from the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Changed files in this update

