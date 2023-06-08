 Skip to content

Thriving City: Song update for 8 June 2023

Update v0.5.15

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.15 has been updated!

  1. Endless mode adds new crowdfunding cases (requires a new save trigger)
  2. Adding a scroll bar to the save interface
  3. Add new decorative plots
  4. Fix the bug that may stop time in some cases
  5. Fix the bug that caused game PV to flash back in some cases
  6. Fix the bug where custom names are lost after overwriting the save

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!

