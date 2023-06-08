 Skip to content

UFO穿越 UFO Cross update for 8 June 2023

Game restart test

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to multiplayer networking mode, allowing players to team up and fight monsters with players from around the world. Welcome players to participate in new modes of play or help with game evolution.

UFO穿越（UFO Cross） Depot 1179691
