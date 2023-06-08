Territory – Alpha 5.119 – QOL Improvements - Quick Move and Take All

Small inventory improvements that make a huge difference in gameplay and make looting much more enjoyable. Now all we need is more loot!
Fixed
- Quick Move (Ctrl + Left Click) now auto stacks items between inventories.
Added
- Take All function to quickly take or loot everything out of an external inventory such as chest of dead AI body etc. It’s bound to your Jump key which is default keybind is Space Bar.
- I thought about also adding a button to the loot container but I don’t think it’s really needed as most people would just use the hotkey once they got used to it.
Known Issues
- Still a couple of small issues to work out with some items not quick moving in certain scenarios like from cooking equipment
Changed files in this update