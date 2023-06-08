 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 8 June 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.119 – QOL Improvements - Quick Move and Take All

Share · View all patches · Build 11420678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small inventory improvements that make a huge difference in gameplay and make looting much more enjoyable. Now all we need is more loot!

Fixed

  • Quick Move (Ctrl + Left Click) now auto stacks items between inventories.

Added

  • Take All function to quickly take or loot everything out of an external inventory such as chest of dead AI body etc. It’s bound to your Jump key which is default keybind is Space Bar.
  • I thought about also adding a button to the loot container but I don’t think it’s really needed as most people would just use the hotkey once they got used to it.

Known Issues

  • Still a couple of small issues to work out with some items not quick moving in certain scenarios like from cooking equipment

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link