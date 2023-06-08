Playtest Build Update and Wholesome Direct 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11420582 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 07:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Mirth Friends!

We're happy to announce that the new demo build is now available for you to play! Here are some of the changes:

The jumping mechanic has been removed since it is not needed in the demo. Some buttons have been remapped. Joystick support has been added. Mini-games have been added: playing pianica and dancing. Several small bugs have been fixed.

After playing, please consider giving us feedback here: https://tally.so/r/mJdpkR

Important note: This build will be released as a public demo on June 10th during the Wholesome Direct 2023 event!



Don't forget to join us for Wholesome Direct 2023 on June 10th at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Follow us on Twitter for more information: https://twitter.com/MirthIslandGame

Regard,

Clay Game Studio