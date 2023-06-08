 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mirth Island Playtest update for 8 June 2023

Playtest Build Update and Wholesome Direct 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11420582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Mirth Friends!

We're happy to announce that the new demo build is now available for you to play! Here are some of the changes:

  1. The jumping mechanic has been removed since it is not needed in the demo.
  2. Some buttons have been remapped.
  3. Joystick support has been added.
  4. Mini-games have been added: playing pianica and dancing.
  5. Several small bugs have been fixed.

After playing, please consider giving us feedback here: https://tally.so/r/mJdpkR

Important note: This build will be released as a public demo on June 10th during the Wholesome Direct 2023 event!


Don't forget to join us for Wholesome Direct 2023 on June 10th at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Follow us on Twitter for more information: https://twitter.com/MirthIslandGame

Regard,
Clay Game Studio

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2426851 Depot 2426851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link