Playtest Build Update and Wholesome Direct 2023

Hello, Mirth Friends!
We're happy to announce that the new demo build is now available for you to play! Here are some of the changes:
- The jumping mechanic has been removed since it is not needed in the demo.
- Some buttons have been remapped.
- Joystick support has been added.
- Mini-games have been added: playing pianica and dancing.
- Several small bugs have been fixed.
After playing, please consider giving us feedback here: https://tally.so/r/mJdpkR
Important note: This build will be released as a public demo on June 10th during the Wholesome Direct 2023 event!
Don't forget to join us for Wholesome Direct 2023 on June 10th at 9am PT/12pm ET.
Follow us on Twitter for more information: https://twitter.com/MirthIslandGame
Regard,
Clay Game Studio
Changed files in this update