Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023

"Next Button"

Share · View all patches · Build 11420563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the persistent for Kitsune Torment and Ascent from Hell for the Next Button on the Chapters screen. This will prevent the next button appearing if you only play Andrei, Kei, Madison, and Tori's prologues. I will add them back in when I finish the related segments.

