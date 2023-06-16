UPDATE 1.7.6 is HERE! with SteamDeck SUPPORT

Share · View all patches · Build 11420431 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor,

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS for SteamDeck Only

_- Once you open the game go to Options

In-Game Settings you must set the Frame Limit to 30 FPS (SteamDeck supported limit)

In Graphics Settings you have to set everything to Medium and Shadow on High for a suitable experience._

Current Aspect Ratio supported: 16:9 and 16:10 (Ultra wide not tested but should work fine)

And we had to change a little bit the User Interface to be properly shown on 16:10 monitors.

I hope you enjoy!

Thanks again!

See you next time!

We'll always be here... right? Catherine?