 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 16 June 2023

UPDATE 1.7.6 is HERE! with SteamDeck SUPPORT

Share · View all patches · Build 11420431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivor,

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS for SteamDeck Only

_- Once you open the game go to Options

  • In-Game Settings you must set the Frame Limit to 30 FPS (SteamDeck supported limit)
  • In Graphics Settings you have to set everything to Medium and Shadow on High for a suitable experience._

Current Aspect Ratio supported: 16:9 and 16:10 (Ultra wide not tested but should work fine)
And we had to change a little bit the User Interface to be properly shown on 16:10 monitors.

I hope you enjoy!
Thanks again!

See you next time!
We'll always be here... right? Catherine?

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303951 Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303952 Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link