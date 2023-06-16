UPDATE 1.7.6 is HERE! with SteamDeck SUPPORT

Hello Survivor,
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS for SteamDeck Only
_- Once you open the game go to Options
- In-Game Settings you must set the Frame Limit to 30 FPS (SteamDeck supported limit)
- In Graphics Settings you have to set everything to Medium and Shadow on High for a suitable experience._
Current Aspect Ratio supported: 16:9 and 16:10 (Ultra wide not tested but should work fine)
And we had to change a little bit the User Interface to be properly shown on 16:10 monitors.
I hope you enjoy!
Thanks again!
See you next time!
We'll always be here... right? Catherine?
Changed files in this update