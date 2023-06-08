414: Early Access 0.18.14 - June 8, 2023 12:32 AM EST
• Added a new race, the Anukari, which are a dragonkin-humanoid hybrid.
• Buffed mob damage slightly, but reduce mob health.
• Mob health now scales lower when in larger parties.
• Fixed a bug that prevented private whispers from working as intended.
Nevergrind Online update for 8 June 2023
Added the new Anukari race! 🔥🐲
414: Early Access 0.18.14 - June 8, 2023 12:32 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update