Nevergrind Online update for 8 June 2023

Added the new Anukari race! 🔥🐲

Patchnotes via Steam Community

414: Early Access 0.18.14 - June 8, 2023 12:32 AM EST
• Added a new race, the Anukari, which are a dragonkin-humanoid hybrid.
• Buffed mob damage slightly, but reduce mob health.
• Mob health now scales lower when in larger parties.
• Fixed a bug that prevented private whispers from working as intended.

