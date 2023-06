Deducto 2 is officially out!!

We could not be more excited for you guys to join us in Deducto 2! There is so much to be excited about with this release. Come hang out in our discord find players, chat about the game, and give your feedback!

Thank you all for being part of this journey, we have put so much hard work into Deducto 2. I hope you all enjoy!

Good luck, have fun

Patrick